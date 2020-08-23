Funke Akindele, hubby celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her hubby, Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz, have taken to social media to celebrate their four years togetherness as couple.

The actress popularly known as Jenifa tied the knot with her husband four years ago, a union which has been blessed with twins.

Akindele-Bello in celebrating mood took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the couple.

“All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you, My King, @jjcskillz,” she wrote.

Currently, Funke Akindele’s television series, Jenifa Diary is among the most talk-about TV drama series which is aired in various television channels with large audience.

Meanwhile, the couple had been in the news lately after hosting a house party during early stage of coronavirus pandemic as against the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines and charged to court.

The couple was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba, Ikeja on one count charge of contravening the Lagos State Infectious Disease Regulation 2020 law.

The couple was sentenced to 14-day community service for contravening the lockdown order imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State Government to break circle of coronavirus in the country.