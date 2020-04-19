Funke Akindele-Bello, husband end isolation, advocate social distancing

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello professionally known as JJC, have ended their 14-day isolation, a penalty for violating the Lagos State directives on social distancing and lockdown order targeted at curtailing coronavirus spread.

Akindele-Bello, in a short video released on Sunday, disclosed that the two weeks compulsory isolation had been a learning curve for her and every member of the family after been penalized for contravening lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten COVID-19 circle in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

The party which earned Akindele-Bello and her husband the penalty was a house party organised by the actress to celebrate her husband’s birthday which was attended by celebrities including Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley and a notable politician, Lagos ex-gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

In the video, Akindele-Bello, who emerged Best Actress at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) following her role in a Comedy titled, “Moms at War”, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to social distancing and that it was a major strategy to end coronavirus in the country.

She added that they should also embrace proper hygiene and other preventive measures outlined by medical experts globally as strategy to curtail further spread of the virus.

Jenifa, as she is popularly called, stressed that the lockdown was not to witch-hunt anyone but prevent cases of casualties from the pandemic.