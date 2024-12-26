Fulham defeats Chelsea 2-1 to boost EPL trophy ambition

Chances of English Premier league club, Chelsea, lifting the 2024-2025 league has suffered major setbacks after losing 2-1 at home against fellow London club, Fulham, during the Boxing Day fixtures.

The game ended Chelsea’s unbeaten run and assisted Fulham to send warning signals to other premier league teams of the club’s ambition for the season.

During the game played on Thursday at the Stamford Bridge, two late goals from Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz cancelled out Chelsea’s lead gotten in 16 minute of the gate through Cole Palmer’s smooth strike.

Wilson leveled for Fulham in the 82nd minute before Muniz increased the lead in the dying minute of the game to end Chelsea’s hopes of claiming a point from the game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked to be maintaining the pressure on Premier League pace-setters Liverpool as they defended a lead given to them by Palmer’s smooth 16th-minute strike.

Fulham, however, never took a backward step and were rewarded in the most dramatic fashion with two late goals as Chelsea’s title aspirations suffered a serious setback.

Marco Silva’s Fulham substitutions worked to perfection, first when Wilson headed the equaliser after 82 minutes before Muniz steered a low finish past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were never comfortable, even after Palmer’s strike which was his 26th Premier League goal in the calendar year, breaking the Chelsea record set by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2001.

Fulham were relentless in pursuit of at least a point and got full value for their ambition, securing their first win at Stamford Bridge in 45 years.

Silva’s superb work at Fulham has been illustrated by the manner in which they earned fully deserved draws at home to Arsenal and away at Liverpool in recent weeks.

Fulham are a potent combination of quality, energy and relentless ambition and that was all on show here as they were undaunted by going behind to Palmer’s superb early strike.

It was no surprise when Wilson equalised, Fulham then preying on Chelsea’s growing anxiety to snatch that late winner from Muniz.

Silva raced down the touchline to celebrate with his backroom staff, the Portuguese manager’s positive attitude and coaching acumen central to this superb performance.

Fulham’s keeper, Benard Leno, played his part, with crucial saves from Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez either side of the break – as well as keeping Chelsea out in a frantic late goalmouth scramble.

This was no Fulham rearguard action, however.

Chelsea keeper Sanchez plunged bravely at the feet of Antonee Robinson as the Fulham left-back looked poised to equalise.

Fulham did not have long to wait for Wilson’s equaliser, at the Wales midfielder made the sort of late impact he has perfected this season as exemplified with two goals in the similar late turnaround win against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

Muniz’s winner sparked ecstatic scenes among Fulham’s players and supporters – and no-one can begrudge them the celebration on this evidence.