Fulani may attack Delta after open grazing ban

“We hereby demand the governor of Delta state to immediately withdraw his early stand for the call to ban open grazing in the 17 regions in not less than 72hours from the above date and also, withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors, as no occurrence we don’t have the first-hand information, even before the housing of the South-South, South-east, and South-south governors meeting in Asaba.
“Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta state, most likely the city of Asaba and Agbor shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo, and many more that will not respect the Fulani heritage.
“We take responsibility for the detonate explosive uncovered in the state capital secretariat, which should serve as a warning to the Delta state government for what is to come should be governor fail to abide by our demand.
“We highly advise all Fulanis and Northerners, including the security personnel to live in Delta state as soon as possible for the wind of our action is now present in the land, for failure of the governor to adhere to our call, this shall live us with no choice.
The letter is coming weeks after governors of the 17 southern states met in Asaba to deliberate the solution to herdsmen attacks on farmers in the region and concluded to banned open grazing of cattle in the region.
Their decision was however rejected by the Federal Government through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who claimed the decision of the governors violates the rights of herdsmen to free movement in the region.
Also in an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the position of the governors and ordered the restoration of the grazing routes across the country.