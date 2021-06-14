Fulani may attack Delta after open grazing ban

Following the recent ban on open cattle grazing by the 17 southern governors, Fulani-Jihadist has threatened to attack Delta state if the ban is not reverse in three days.

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday, received a threat letter from the group, giving him a three days ultimatum to reverse the ban on open grazing or risk the state capital being attacked.

It was gathered that the open letter which threatened the lives and properties of residents of Asaba was posted in some parts of the state capital.

One of the places the letter dated 13th June 2021, and titled “Fulani Jihadist Warning: An Open Message of 2 Paragraphs To Delta State”

was pasted includes the premises of the Living Faith Bible Church (aka Winners Chapel), Infant Jesus Road in Asaba.

The Fulani fundamentalists, in the letter, vowed to carry out their threat if Okowa does not withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours.

The letter reads: T his is to inform Delta state that the Fulani’s of Usman dan fodio leadership shall do everything it can to uphold the legacy of our heritage of open grazing for we are nomadic people from origination and shall never negotiate the ownership of Nigeria and West Africa and sub-Sahara. “We hereby demand the governor of Delta state to immediately withdraw his early stand for the call to ban open grazing in the 17 regions in not less than 72hours from the above date and also, withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors, as no occurrence we don’t have the first-hand information, even before the housing of the South-South, South-east, and South-south governors meeting in Asaba. “Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta state, most likely the city of Asaba and Agbor shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo, and many more that will not respect the Fulani heritage. Also in the letter, the Fulani Jihadist claimed responsibility for the detonated explosive found in the state secretariat. And advised all Fulanis and Hausas in the state to vacate the area as they are counting down to strike the state capital, Asaba if Okowa failed to reverse the ban of open grazing in all the 17 southern states in 72-hour. “We take responsibility for the detonate explosive uncovered in the state capital secretariat, which should serve as a warning to the Delta state government for what is to come should be governor fail to abide by our demand. “We highly advise all Fulanis and Northerners, including the security personnel to live in Delta state as soon as possible for the wind of our action is now present in the land, for failure of the governor to adhere to our call, this shall live us with no choice.

The letter is coming weeks after governors of the 17 southern states met in Asaba to deliberate the solution to herdsmen attacks on farmers in the region and concluded to banned open grazing of cattle in the region.

Their decision was however rejected by the Federal Government through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who claimed the decision of the governors violates the rights of herdsmen to free movement in the region.

Also in an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the position of the governors and ordered the restoration of the grazing routes across the country.

However, the open letter received by Okowa was not signed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

