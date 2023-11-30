Report on Interest
Fulani leader, two others bag life imprisonment In Kwara

By News Desk

By The Guild

 

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has sentenced Serikin Fulani of Kwara, Usman Adamu, his brother, and one Gidaddo Idris to life imprisonment after they were found to have engaged in kidnapping.
 
The convicts were accused of kidnapping one Abubakar Ahmad and collecting N1 million ransom before releasing their victim after 20 days in captivity. 
 
The trio were arrested by the Kwara Police Command barely a year ago in the state and before they were found guilty by the court after listening to arguments from all parties on the suit.
The case was prosecuted by Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Idowu Ayoola, argiong that the trio were involved in the kidnapping.
 
In her judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice Adenike Akinpelu said that the three individuals were all in agreement to have commit the crime.
 
She added that whether they were physically present at the kidnap scene was immaterial, since they contributed to the abduction in the state.
 
According to the judge, the convicts “supposedly arrested their victim claiming that he was a kidnap suspect to extort money from him.
 
“I am not persuaded by the submissions of counsel to the defendants to dismiss the two-count charge against them based on the fact that they were not at the scene of the incident”, she noted.
 
Akinpelu lamented: “It is saddening and disturbing that community leaders charged with the welfare of their subjects could, because of the love of money, breach the security of the same subjects. They are hereby found guilty as charged and are so convicted,”
 
After listening to the convicts’ allocutus plea, the judge said that “by section 15 of the state Anti Kidnapping Law, the court cannot exercise any discretion of leniency.
 
“After that, she sentenced them to life imprisonment to run concurrently and the sum of N600,000 be paid to the victim as compensation”,
