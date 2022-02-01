Fuel Subsidy: Good reasoning prevails

On December 1, 2021 in our post on this platform, we argued against the planned increase in Petroleum products prices. The article also made it to important sections of the major newspapers at a time when most political leaders were either too afraid to speak out, or daft to understand the issues.

Thankfully, the points are now sinking in major apparatus of Nigerian government where we have more patriotic elements than so called political leaders. Leadership is foresight, not just to aspire to occupy offices for the sake of occupying offices.

In the said post, it was our argument that increase in Petroleum product prices will be a disaster for the Nigerian Economy because Petroleum products are not just to fuel cars; they fuel generators as well and any increase in prices will make the Nigerian Energy cost out of this world.

At the moment, Nigerian’s real energy cost from self-generation is one of the highest in the world. Any further increase will make any type of manufacturing almost impossible, especially at small scale levels which will eventually lead to more Job losses. One other point we made is that increasing fuel prices will be political suicide for our great party, even though those advocating for increase in the prices are from both APC and PDP. Please check the original post for more angles to the discussion.

Nigeria deserves the very best ideas and policies, Nigerian people have suffered too much, what is urgently needed is how to comfort the people and make their welfare a priority and not to increase their misery. I am glad President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) is listening!

Written by Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

