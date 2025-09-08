Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG shuts stations in Kaduna, others

Fuel shortages are beginning to surface across several Northern states as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) enforces a coordinated shutdown of filling stations and tanker operations.

The impact is already being felt by motorists and residents, with growing queues at few operational outlets and panic-induced purchases inflating fuel prices.

The industrial action, driven by unresolved issues surrounding worker safety and unionisation rights in the petroleum transport sector, has disrupted fuel supplies, leaving many vehicles idle and public transport at risk of coming to a standstill.

In Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara, union officials were observed locking petrol stations and halting tanker movements along major routes, including key highways linking states across the region.

“Our members have been directed to withdraw services until the Federal Government and industry players address the safety concerns of petroleum tanker drivers,” said a NUPENG spokesperson in Sokoto. “This step was unavoidable, but the welfare of our members comes first.”

Independent marketers in Kaduna have warned of the strike’s broader impact, noting that hospitals, transport operators, and local markets could face serious disruptions if fuel remains scarce.

“We urge authorities to engage NUPENG immediately to prevent a worsening crisis,” one marketer said, pointing out that long tanker queues are already forming on highways.

The Federal Ministry of Labour has called an emergency meeting with NUPENG in Abuja, but the meeting, which was scheduled for today, was postponed.

As of Monday afternoon, most petrol stations in the affected states remain closed, with tanker operations stalled, signalling the onset of what could become one of the most significant petroleum strikes in Northern Nigeria in recent memory.