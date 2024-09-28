Fubara’s kinsmen apologise to Wike over governor’s actions

The Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has apologised to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the ongoing rift between him and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The elders, led by the Executive Director of Finance at the Niger Delta Development Commission, Boma Iyaye, said that the apology to the former governor was to reward him for backing their son to emerge governor of the state.

Iyaye apologised to Wike on Saturday at the Rivers State Ijaw Peoples Congress organised in his honour in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He stated that the Ijaw people were sorry for the embarrassment and public display of disregard for the minister by Fubara.

He said, “On behalf of our people, we are apologising to you for what our son is doing to you. We are sorry. We are sorry because it is not in our nature to pay evil for good. You have done well for us, and we will continue to say thank you.

“Your Excellency, do not, because of this bad behaviour of our son, run away from us. Continue to be our brother. Continue to have us in mind. We have never set our feet on the number one seat of Rivers State. You made it possible for us to become the governor of Rivers State.”

The Chairman of the Elders Forum, PDP Rivers State, Ferdinard Anabraba, berated the Fubara government, saying that the Ijaw nationality would not forget Wike.

“The aberration we are seeing in the administration of Rivers State is only a demonstration of lack of political discharge of an individual, and by no means the opinion of Ijaw people.

“We, the Ijaw, see you as the light of Rivers State. You are indeed a notable strategist in Nigeria’s contemporary politics. And without doubt, you are the most celebrated Ijaw politician of national recognition,” he said.