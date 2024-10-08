Fubara vows to prosecute Rivers council attackers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for setting ablaze three local government secretariats in the state.

He pledged that the incident, unlike previous cases, will not be ignored, as his administration will collaborate with security agencies to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable for the actions.

The council secretariats including Ikwere and Emohua, were set ablaze following withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Fubara stated this on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of four new commissioners at the Executive Chambers of the government house in Port Harcourt.

He reminded the audience that he had previously warned the new council chairmen of possible attacks, and commended his supporters for maintaining calm during the violent confrontations.

Expressing regret that the recent political crisis has overshadowed his administration’s achievements, the governor announced plans to dedicate a day later this month to highlight these accomplishments.

In his address to the newly appointed commissioners, Governor Fubara urged them to work closely with him to advance the progress of the country amidst ongoing socio-economic challenges.

He stressed the need for increased oil production by tackling the issue of crude oil theft.

On the matter of appointing additional commissioners, Fubara explained that his selections were carefully made to ensure loyalty and dedication, while also maintaining political balance in various regions.

The newly appointed commissioners include Otamiri John-Ngubo, the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman and APP Chairmanship candidate for Etche, who, unlike his counterparts in other LGAs, was unsuccessful in securing the seat.

Also appointed is Evans Bipi, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo and a prominent figure in the 2013 brawl in the Rivers State House of Assembly during his time as a lawmaker.

Joining them are former State Lawmaker, Benibo Alabraba and Israel Lebura-Ngbuelu.

Fubara’s determination to bring the arsonists to book followed attacks on two local government secretariats on Monday.