Fubara signs N1.1trn Y2025 appropriation bill into law

The Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara has signed the N1.1 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law.

The budget christened “inclusive growth and development” aims to address the state’s development challenges, promote economic inclusivity, and ensure the overall well-being of citizens.

Fubara’s signing off came two days after he presented the budget before the State House of Assembly adding that the bill would drive education, healthcare, agriculture, and other infrastructural project.

More details coming

