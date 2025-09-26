24.1 C
Fubara sacks Rivers pension board members

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Pensions Board, as part of efforts to reposition the public offices towards assisting the administration to achieve its goal..

To avoid any vacuum in administration, the governor directed the Accountant General of Rivers State to immediately takeover functions of the board.

The governor’s decision was contained in a statement released on Friday by the State’s Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, “The Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

“Consequently, the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State henceforth, will handle the functions of the Board.

“Members of the defunct board are by this notice advised to hand over all properties and assets of the board in their possession to the Director of Administration of the Board.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor will in due course constitute a new board to manage the affairs of Pensions”.

