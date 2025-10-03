Fubara sacks Rivers microfinance agency board

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the Board of the Rivers State Microfinance Agency with immediate effect.

The Rivers State Microfinance Agency plays a key role in driving small and medium-scale businesses in the state by supporting low-income earners and entrepreneurs with access to credit facilities

The governor, in a special announcement signed by the state Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, on Friday, also named Jonathan Tobin as the Acting Managing Director of the agency.

The statement read partly, “Consequently, members of the defunct Board are by this notice advised to hand over all properties and assets of the Board in their possession to the Acting Managing Director of the Agency.”

It added that Fubara would reconstitute the board at a later date.