Fubara removes Rivers traditional council chairman for supporting Wike

The political crisis rocking Rivers State has taken another twist with the Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, removing the Chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Ruler’s Council, Sergeant Awuse.

To avoid leadership vacuum, the governor appointed Eze Ohna Apara, Chike Worlu Wodo as his replacement.

The governor announced the development on Friday while presiding over a special meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This replacement may not be unconnected with the political turbulence between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

It would be recalled that days before exiting office, Wike replaced the then Chairman of the Council, King Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo, with Chief Sergeant Awuse.

However, at the wake of the political crisis, the State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, promulgated a law that barred the State Governor from interfering with leadership of the traditional council.

Fubara, who spoke while fielding questions at the meeting, noted that Awuse has been off activities of the council over the alleged role he had been playing in the political crisis in the state, noting that the office cannot remain vacant.

The governor described Awuse as an unstable character, noting that he has been playing double standards since the political crisis in the state.

He said: “It is like your chairman has ran away. May be when your chairman is ready, he will write to me. If he gets the approval he can then come for the meeting.

“But you already already know his position. He is not a stable man, he is not a stable character. He cannot say something in the morning and say another thing in the evening.

“It is because of that he decided to hide his head. You have to bear with him until when God will help us remove this problem you are having. By the grace of God it will be resolved soon.”