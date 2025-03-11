JUST IN: Fubara regrets wasting public funds fighting Wike, lawmakers’

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep regret over the huge public funds wasted on legal battles against his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers legitimacy in the state assembly.

Fubara lamented the enormous financial burden imposed on the state by the relentless legal battles orchestrated by the former governor, describing the resources expended as a gross misapplication of funds that could have been utilized for the development of Rivers State.

According to the governor, the funds wasted on both sides could have been harnessed to drive growth, providing essential amenities and infrastructure for the people, and ultimately lifting the state out of the shackles of underdevelopment.

“We can imagine the kind of waste that has taken place on both sides. This is money that if we had used it in the affair of this state, there would have been a lot of things to show” he stated.

Fubara made this statement in his welcome address, during the Inauguration of Judges’ quarters built by his administration in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Speaking during the event, he noted that his administration would implement the judgment of the Supreme Court in full, which includes conducting a fresh council election and presenting his appropriation budget to the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers.

Fubara’s compliance with the court’s order came days after he invited the pro-wike house of assembly members to a meeting to discuss modalities for the 2025 budget presentation and other issues centered on the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace, assuring that he is willing to make sacrifices for the people’s interest.

“I can assure you publicly that nothing is too big to pay for peace in this state. At the end of the day, it’s about our people, not about me. I’m willing to make sacrifices for the greater good, and I’m confident that the good work I’ve done will speak for itself and defend my generation,” he added.