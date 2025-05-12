Fubara not ready for peace yet- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, is making reconciliatory efforts to achieve peace but lacks the capacity to end the crisis that resulted in President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of the six months state of emergency.

Wike said that the suspended governor’s conducts and actions has proven that he is not ready to take actions that might be considered beneath his status for peace which he seek for to come into reality in the state.

The minister noted that while the governor met with him for reconciliation alongside two state governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has refused to meet other aggrieved leaders weeks after the meeting even when he was informed on the need to embark on the idea.

He noted that Fubara believed that he is the brain behind his ordeal, saying though I am a leader but I am not the only one that is aggrieved. There are other people who worked day and night for him but hurt them many times through his conducts and decisions.

The former governor stressed that while his successor came to him for peace, the suspended governor’s supporters were yet to sheathe their swords on the battle ground to seek peace like their leader.

MORE DETAILS SOON