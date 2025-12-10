Fubara endorses Tinubu re-election bid

As preparations for the 2027 general election gather momentum, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his support for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara stated that the President, whom he credited for the peace and stability currently enjoyed in Rivers, is the most capable leader for the country, citing the trust he has in Tinubu’s leadership.

He also urged Rivers residents to shun divisive politics and rally fully behind the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the state’s future, and his own political destiny, are now tied to Tinubu’s leadership.

The governor endorsed Tinubu during his speech at the flag-off of the Ahoada–Omoku Road project on Wednesday, one day after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC .

Addressing thousands of cheering supporters, Fubara disclosed that his decision to join the APC was “not a personal decision or political ambition”, but the only way to guarantee continued federal support for the state.

“The state is standing today because of the support of Mr. President. We are now here, we are out now, and ready to move anywhere without limitations, all because of Asiwaju,” Fubara declared, referring to the President by his Yoruba chieftaincy title.

In a dramatic display of allegiance, the governor composed and led the crowd in singing, “If you dey support Tinubu, no follow corner corner. We support Tinubu, we no dey follow corner corner,” a refrain that instantly became the rallying anthem of the event and signaled open, unambiguous backing for Tinubu’s second-term bid.

He stressed that true progress cannot come amid disunity and that remaining in the PDP would have kept the state mired in unnecessary political crisis.

Fubara also used the occasion to debunk rumours of a lingering feud with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, revealing that a reconciliation meeting, facilitated by former governor Nyesom Wike, elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba, and other leaders, had already been scheduled.

“Anyone saying I refused to meet the lawmakers or rejected their proposals is not telling the truth,” he stated.