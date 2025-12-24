Fubara donates N100M to fallen soldiers’ widow

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has donated N100 million for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal in the state.

The governor, meanwhile, has urged residents to support families of fallen and retired military personnel, describing their sacrifices as central to Nigeria’s unity and stability.

Fubara announced the donation yesterday at the Emblem Appeal Fund Launch held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“Our armed forces have paid an immeasurable price to keep this country together,” Fubara said. “Supporting the families they left behind and our retired servicemen, is not an act of charity, but a national duty.”

He noted that the welfare of veterans and dependents of deceased officers should not be left to the government alone, urging individuals, corporate bodies and organisations to contribute meaningfully to the emblem appeal.

Fubara explained that the N100m donation represents a 150 per cent increase from the N40m contributed by the state government in the previous year, stressing that the gesture reflects his administration’s commitment to honouring the nation’s heroes.

“We must never forget those who laid down their lives in defence of our country. Their sacrifices must continue to be remembered and honoured,” the governor added.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually to commemorate members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who died in active service and to appreciate veterans who served the nation.