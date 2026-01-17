Fubara confirms receipt of Rivers lawmakers impeachment notice

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has confirmed receiving a notice of impeachment from members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, declaring that despite the political pressure, he remains firmly in office and committed to governance in the state.

Fubara, who described the notice as a love letter, assured Rivers residents of stability and continuity in governance, stressing that political distractions would not derail his administration goals for the state.

Fubara made the confirmation on Saturday while addressing guests and participants at the grand finale of the week-long 2026 Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament held in Port Harcourt.

The governo said: “I’m here. I’m still the Governor of Rivers State, and we will continue to do what we promised the Rivers people that we would do”.

“This 2026, I thought it would have been the finest. They just landed me a love letter. So you understand. But that notwithstanding, we must move on. We must carry out our responsibility as government,” he stated.

Fubara used the occasion to project calm and reassure both residents and visitors that Rivers State remains safe and open for business, despite ongoing political tensions.

He commended the organisers of the polo tournament for a peaceful and incident-free event, noting that security and public safety remain the primary responsibility of his government.

“The president boldly telling the world that there was no incident shows that we are working and Rivers State is safe. That is the most important thing, and that is the basic responsibility of government,” he said.

The governor explained that his presence at the event was motivated by personal and official reasons, including honoring the memory of his late associate, Engineer Role, Architect Roland Cookey-Gam, and supporting initiatives that promote the image of the state.

He also took a swipe at political pressures from unnamed quarters, hinting that his attendance at the event was influenced by competing demands and expectations, but insisted that his loyalty remains with the people of Rivers State.

Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that he would never support any action capable of plunging the state into violence or insecurity.

“For me, the life and property of everybody living and doing business here is the most important thing to me. I will not for any reason support directly or indirectly any act that will endanger the life of anyone,” he declared.

Despite the looming impeachment threat, the governor pledged continued support for initiatives that promote unity, sports, and development in the state, promising to assist in improving the status of the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

He urged visitors to ignore negative narratives about Rivers State, particularly on social media, and to judge the state by their personal experience.

As the political atmosphere in Rivers State grows tense, Governor Fubara’s public confirmation of the impeachment notice, coupled with his insistence that he remains in charge, signals a readiness to confront the challenge head-on while maintaining a posture of calm governance.