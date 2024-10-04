Fubara cautions IGP against Rivers LG poll interference

Ahead of the Rivers State local government election, the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, from interfering in the electoral processes.

Fubara stated this after stopping a special police squad deployed by the Force Headquarters from taking over the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

As gathered, the governor stormed the RSIEC office at about 1:00 am on Friday when the policemen were about to enforce the law that barred the commission from conducting the council poll in the state.

Before the governor’s arrival, it was learnt that the policemen were attempting break into the premises to prevent the election scheduled for Saturday from holding.

Addressing newsmen at RSIEC Office entrance on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, after an encounter with the policemen, Fubara condemned the conduct of the policemen describing their actions as illegal.

The governor added: “The IGP is taking his friendship with some Abuja-based politicians too far”.

He restated the position that the attempt to surreptitiously withdraw policemen already deployed to protect the facility, and replace them with a detachment from a neighbouring State was unacceptable.

Fubara stressed that local government election is the internal affairs of states, saying I expect the IGP to allow the federation unit conduct its affairs without interference.

At present, the Chief of Staff, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and State and National Assembly members, alongside other stakeholders, are manning the RSIEC office to ensure that the rogur policemen in two trucks and two Hilux vehicles do not return and that elections will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.