Fubara blames Rivers lawmakers over Supreme Court judgment enforcement

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has accused the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly lawmakers of deliberately hindering efforts to resolve the lingering political crisis plaguing the state amid the Supreme Court judgement.

Fubara alleged that despite his exposed intention to implement the top court order to the fullest which included conducting a fresh council election and presenting his appropriation budget to the assembly, the lawmakers have sworn to water down his efforts.

The governor’s allegations came barely 24 hours after the house commenced the process to impeach Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Ordu over gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of their offices in the state.

Fubara, even after being accused by the pro-Wike lawmakers of spending public funds contrary to sections 120, 121, and 122 of the constitution, has indicated readiness to sign a peace deal with the 27 members saying I am ready any day, any time to do the needful to ensure the resolution of the issues and smooth functioning of all arms of government in the State.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi on Tuesday, other reports concerning the solidarity visit paid by Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in the Government House, Port Harcourt were addressed.

According to Chukwudi, who described these reports as false information, they are merely lies planted by the opposition to cause chaos and anarchy in the state.

He said, ” Our attention has been drawn to a malicious post circulating on social media, claiming that a delegation of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) paid a Solidarity Visit on Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in Government House on Sunday, March 16, 2025″

“There is also another planted by some people bent on causing chaos and anarchy in the State, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt”

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these spurious claims and obvious fake news on social media, but for the erroneous impression they may create on the minds of gullible and unsuspecting members of the public, and indeed, well-meaning Rivers people”

“For that reason, let it be clarified that there was no such visit by any delegation of PANDEF to Governor Fubara on the said date, neither did Chief Obasanjo visit him as claimed by our detractors. So, whatever the purveyors of the vexatious narratives are pushing on social media is only the imagination of enemies of the State, who do not want peace, good governance and even development that the present administration has been working hard to bequeath to the present and future generations”