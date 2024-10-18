Fubara approves N85,000 minimum wage after Lagos bold step

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved N85,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state exceeding the federal government-approved N70,000 wage.

Fubara’s announcement came two days after his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared the same wage increase.

This decision was agreed upon during a closed-door session with the Governor and organized labour representatives on Friday.

According to the government, the implementation of the approved wage will begin in November.

Representing the government, Head of Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, commended Governor Fubara, stating, “Civil servants have never had it this good since the inception of this state.”

Similarly, the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council chairman, Emecheta Chukwu, praised the governor’s decision, describing him as “a responsible man who understands what it takes to earn a living salary.

“For the Governor to approve N85,000 as the minimum wage, despite the current challenges, fills our hearts with joy,” he added.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, Alex Agwanwor, also acknowledged the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

“Despite Rivers State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) differing from Lagos State’s, Governor Fubara agreed to match Lagos’ minimum wage of N85,000. This puts us at the top,” Agwanwor said.

Agwanwor assured the governor of labour’s unwavering support, saying we assure him that, as far as this State is concerned, labour will stand with him, even until the next eight years.”