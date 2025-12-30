Fubara appoints new commissioner for justice after cabinet reshuffle

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed a new Commissioner for Justice following a minor reshuffle within the State Executive Council.

As part of the changes, Christopher Green has been redeployed from the Ministry of Sports to the Ministry of Justice, where he will serve as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The position became vacant after the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, was among the commissioners affected by a Supreme Court judgment that resolved the state’s political crisis.

The ruling also nullified the appointments of commissioners who had earlier been screened and approved by the three-member Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Honour Sirawoo, Green would continue to oversee the Ministry of Sports until a substantive commissioner is appointed.