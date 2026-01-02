Fubara appoints five special advisers after cabinet reshuffle

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his determination to press ahead with governance and reclaim lost momentum, declaring that he possesses the resilience required to deliver fully on the mandate entrusted to him by the people.

The appointments followed approval granted on Thursday and came barely 72 hours after a minor cabinet reshuffle, which saw the Commissioner for Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, redeployed to the Ministry of Justice as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Fubara said the latest appointments were intended to reinforce internal coordination within government and ensure that administrative processes remain efficient, responsive, and firmly focused on delivering people-oriented policies across the state.

According to the him, the advisers were chosen based on their familiarity with his administration’s philosophy, noting that their previous engagements within government positions them to contribute immediately without disruption to ongoing programmes.

The governor spoke on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt while administering the oath of office to five new special advisers, namely Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Professor Peter Medee, Emmanuel Frank Fubara, Victor Ekaro, and Darlington Orji.

He urged the appointees to see their roles as demanding responsibilities rather than ceremonial assignments, stressing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and sustained commitment to service delivery. “So what we’re doing this afternoon is bringing in some persons on board to ensure that the wheels of governance continue to roll smoothly in our state,” he said.

Fubara further cautioned against complacency, reminding the advisers that governance requires consistent effort and accountability. “It is not pleasure, it is work,” he said, adding that their past performance gave him confidence they would meet expectations.