FRSC warns vehicle owners against rotational number plate usage

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned vehicle owners against rotational number plate usage after declaring it illegal.

It stated that a video circulating on the social media displayed a vehicle circulating with rotational number plates.

The vehicle number plates on display were said to have been KUJ-304BV, while the other side which was automatically flipped carries a number tagged presidency with the following details, 01B-266FG.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, said that he has ordered full investigation into the trend as the agency does not produce a number plate with such double features, only one number can be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time

Biu, through a statement released on Wednesday by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem said that FRSC recently placed a public notice on the mainstream media dissuading Nigerians.

He said that the Motoring Public from according regards to vehicles with unauthorised number plates as the users are not duly registered and are often with sinister motives.

The Corp Marshal further warned Nigerians from replicating same as it is considered a criminal act which has its place in law

