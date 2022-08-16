FRSC warns Lagos motorists against night travel, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Command has warned motorists against the menace of night traveling and highlighted factors as insecurity, poor visibility and access to medical facilities could make night travel more hazardous.

The Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide said thatvthe FRSC National Headquarters has been sensitive to this reality, which was why it has enunciated the policy of using subtle means to discourage night travel by motorists.

Ogungbemide disclosed that there are aggressive public enlightenment programmes embarked upon by the Corps over the years and that the adoption of the civil approach was based on the need to aggressively raise public awareness on the hazards that road travelers in the night are faced with whenever a crash occurs.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday to sensitize members of the public on the increasing menace of night travel which attracts greater fatality.

According to him, the Lagos State Command like others across the Ntion have been aggressive in the campaign against night travel using all available means including the media, motor park rallies and roadshows. He however observed that while some impacts must have been created, the recent recorded cases of crashes in the state is quite alarming and calls for concerted efforts to ameliorate the challenge.

He noted that the crash reports within January till August shows that a total of 416 crashes were recorded out of which 705 people were involved.

The Commander, through a statement released by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi reaffirmed the commitment of the FRSC in Lagos state to continue to improve on the delivery of the services to members of the public.

Hr called for sustained support especially from the media to promote the safety messages, saying that aligns with the United Nations declaration of 2021-2030 as decade of action for road safety.

“We are conscious of the fact that without your support through prompt reportage of our activities and elaborate conveyance of our messages, we couldn’t have reached our target audience and received the level of attention that have resulted from such efforts,” he said.

The Sector Commander further explained that road safety is a shared responsibility of all and called on the media to escalate the campaign against night travel for improved safety and security of lives and property.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

