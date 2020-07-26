FRSC to intensify COVID-19 enforcement during Sallah celebrations

As part of continuous actions against coronavirus spread, the Federal Road Safety Corp has assured that it would not loose guard during Eid celebration across Nigeria particularly on enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and ensure motorists and commuters remain guided throughout the period.

To this end, the federal agency has released operational guidelines for the Sallah celebration with massive deployment of personnel across the nation’s roads to ensure commuters and motorists safety.

It explained that the deployment of officers across the nation was to augment the Federal Government’s effort in flattening the curve of the deadly pandemic by ensuring road users comply with all safety measures including physical distancing, compulsory use of face mask and restrictions of movement across states, among others.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the special patrol team which commenced operations on July 22 and billed to end 30th of same month was part of measures to achieve a crash and hitch-free 2020 Sallah celebration by adhering to the corps operational guideline.

Oyeyemi, through a statement by FRSC Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem, also directed field Commands to ensure free flow of traffic, prompt removal of obstructions and timely rescue services in case of a road traffic crash, adding that the guidelines are critical to the realization of a safe motoring environment during the season and beyond.

He listed objectives of the special patrol team to include compliance with protocol and guidelines set up by the various states with respect to COVID-19, and ensure that the Presidential Orders on interstate travels and restrictions are diligently enforced with all sense of professionalism and civility.

Others include curtailing the occurrence of toad traffic crashes within the period and provide prompt rescue services, when necessary, ensuring full deployment of patrol vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, bikes, and other patrol equipment and also collaborate with security agencies to ensure effective traffic management, increased visibility on the highways, and strict enforcement of overloading and physical distancing violations amongst commuters.

“The special patrol was necessitated by the upsurge in road traffic volume and the rise in COVID-19 cases Nationwide. The strategies deployed are anchored on achieving a decline in transmission of the virus amongst commuters and the need to mitigate the attendant risks of road traffic crashes.

“As such, Commanding Officers are to apprehend any vehicle caught in the act of overloading their vehicles with both persons and goods. The traffic offenders are to be prosecuted in the already established mobile courts across the federation,” the statement read.

The Corps Commander, however, called on all Nigerians to be at alert, cautious and exhibit required road discipline before, during and after the celebrations