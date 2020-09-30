FRSC to go after oil tanker drivers contravening traffic law

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that it would be embarking on aggressive enforcement of safety measures aimed at preventing oil tankers and other accidents and minimize avoidable loss of lives and properties across the country.

It explained that the move had become imperative after the noticeable increases in certain traffic infractions being committed by tanker drivers and some other drivers across the country, which it claimed, was leading to accidents and loss of lives.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the agency would be stretching the enforcement across all motorists, particularly the tanker and petroleum transportation sector in line with the corps commitment of securing lives and properties.

Through a statement released to newsmen to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi said that the traffic rules to be enforced include speeding, route violation, overloading, and traffic light violation, saying the identified offenses constitute the major factors responsible for the fatal crashes that have been recorded in the country.

“Recently, we recorded increasing cases of fatal crashes involving tankers in parts of the country with enormous human and economic losses. And like every Nigerian, we in the FRSC are pained by the great losses from the infernos, and therefore, putting in place appropriate measures that could avert the menace in the future.

“Accordingly, we are stepping up our collaborations with relevant stakeholders in tanker and petroleum transportation sector across the country and creating more aggressive public awareness on issues of minimum safety standards among petroleum tank operators,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi disclosed that adequate numbers of personnel and logistics have been mobilized for special patrol aimed at effectively managing human and vehicular traffic towards ensuring peaceful and safe independence celebration,

While congratulating Nigerians on the independence celebration, the Corps Marshal commended the founding fathers of the nation for their vision, patriotism, and commitment to building a virile, peaceful, and prosperous nation that could serve the socio-economic and security needs of all citizens.

“Oyeyemi particularly congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for successfully piloting the affairs of the nation to her 60th independence anniversary and assured all Nigerians that FRSC will remain committed to improved service delivery in matters of road safety management and traffic administration in the country.

“Oyeyemi enjoined all Nigerians to always exhibit the spirits of patriotic and remain sensitive to the national demands for peace, security and development as being put in place by the Federal Government to address the challenges of nation-building.

“The FRSC would continue to support the Federal Government and all relevant stakeholders to achieve the much-desired success in nation-building especially in the areas of constructing more durable roads, railway lines, and other modes of transportation necessary for achieving the social and economic targets of the administration,” the statement said.