FRSC to arrest overloaded school buses 

By News Desk

As part of organised efforts to reduce road crashes on Nigerian roads, Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered field operatives to clampdown on overloaded private school vehicles on the road.

The Corps Marshal added that State Sector Commanders should impound at sight, any private school bus carrying more than the required number of school children in it to prevent loss of lives and property.

FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the operation would be carried out in the morning and afternoon when schools close for the day.

According to Kazeem, the clampdown has become very necessary going by the deliberate efforts made by school proprietors, their management and the bus drivers to make mockery of established laws possibly to achieve some economic gains, at the detriment of the lives of the school children conveyed to and fro school by those busses.

” We have tried to enlighten these drivers and the proprietors on many occasions to make them comply with the minimum safety standards on passenger carriage but they kept contravening the laws. The Corps is championing child safety campaign as it targets to reduce and possibly eradicate all crashes involving school children on our roads”.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal has directed retraining of all drivers of this category nationwide to further concretise the anticipated total safety of school children.

To help the Corps achieve success in this campaign, the public is encouraged to always tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report any of such buses seen with overloaded school children or any obstruction or emergency noticed on the road for immediate action.