FRSC seeks effective prosecution of lockdown violators 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that plans had been concluded to ensure effective prosecution of violators of the two weeks extension of restriction placed on movement by the Federal Government in its fight to contain the deadly coronavirus in the country.

It explained the move had become imperative following several reports of citizens flouting the lockdown in the country, particularly Lagos and Abuja residents engaging in group exercise and footballing activities which could easily aid the spread of the global pandemic in the country.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, said Sector Commanders of FCT and Lagos State had been directed to work with their respective state authorities in ensuring effective Mobile Court operations and prosecution for violators of the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Boboye, in a statement through the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said directive also covered other states where mobile courts have been constituted by state governments to prosecute offenders flouting the directives.

According to him, operatives of the agency will work assiduously in ensuring total compliance to the restriction order by citizens during the fourteen days meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

He noted that the establishment of the Mobile Court and effective prosecution of offenders was to ensure it serves as deterance to other intending violators of the lockdown order, adding that the Lagos State Mobile Court Operations have already outlined different penalties for defaulting individuals.

“For individuals arrested violating the order, they will be liable to paying the sum of N10000 as fine and also engage in community service for 7days. Tricycle Operators who violate will pay the sum of N7000, while Motorcycle operators will pay N7000, Cars N20000, and Trucks N50000. All the fines also attract a 7day cumpolsory community service.

“To this end, the Corps Marshal mandates the Sector Commanders of the affected States to brace up with the present reality and cooperate maximally with the Government of Lagos State and the FCT Administration for effective implementation of the Mobile Court Operations,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Boboye revealed that Mobile Court in the Federal Capital Territory, will be operating at 3 different locations namely; Mpape, Dantata Bridge by Airport Road and AYA Round About, saying violators found guilty will be fined while their vehicles will impounded till after the lockdown order is lifted.

He therefore cautioned non essential workers to avoid leaving their homes and support the government efforts toward gaining control against the deadly pandemic.