FRSC sacks 43 officers over misconduct

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dismissed 43 personnel from active service following thorough disciplinary proceedings that revealed serious breaches of conduct, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to professionalism, integrity, and public trust in road safety enforcement nationwide.

Of the affected officers, 31 were dismissed for desertion, five for scandalous behavior, and seven for patrol-related professional misconduct, as determined through the Corps’ established investigative processes.

The announcement was made on Thursday from the FRSC national headquarters in Abuja, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain discipline, transparency, and accountability within the Corps while safeguarding the organisation’s reputation amid growing public expectations for exemplary service.

In a press statement, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer Olusegun Ogungbemide stressed that “Scandalous behaviour and patrol misconduct directly erode public confidence and contradict the core values of discipline, transparency, and responsibility.”

He described the action as “firm and uncompromising,” noting that “The FRSC badge represents honour, discipline, and responsibility. Any personnel who breach institutional standards will face the full consequences of the Corps’ disciplinary framework.”

This latest enforcement underscores the FRSC’s zero-tolerance policy toward dereliction of duty and unethical conduct, ensuring that only dedicated and principled officers continue to serve in critical roles aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and enhancing national road safety standards.