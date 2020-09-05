FRSC sacks 18 officers, demotes 10 others over bribery, other offences

In a bid to stamp out corruption in Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the agency has approved the sack of 18 officers and demoted 10 others for engaging in acts that negates ethics of their profession.

The affected officers were said to have committed offences such as desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, driver’s license racketeering, and patrol misconduct, among others.

Announcing the officers dismissal and demotion from service, FRSC, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, stated that the agency’s board approved the punishments in accordance with FRSC Regulation on Discipline.

FRSC noted that the approval which reaffirmed the Corps’ resolve to align with the anti-corruption policy of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration was granted during the meeting of the Board on Friday.

While re-emphasising the need for personnel to desist from any act of indiscipline, the Board stressed that the disciplinary actions were to serve as a deterrent to others who may form the habit of contravening established regulations and tarnishing the good image of the FRSC.

Earlier, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, also restated that his administration would continue to operate on the tripod of consultation, reward, and punishment.

He, therefore, called on all members of staff to internalise the ideals of the founding fathers whose drive and commitments were geared towards saving lives.

Kazeem stated that the Corps would continue to entrench discipline among its personnel with the continuous clampdown on corrupt elements and sanitise FRSC.

He stated that a reasonable number of the agency’s staff have received different punishments for misconduct and in the same vein, many others have been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conduct.