FRSC returns N3.7m to Kaduna auto crash victims

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have returned ₦3.7 million recovered from the scene of a fatal road crash to victims in Kaduna State.

The cash, totaling ₦3,727,500, was recovered by officers attached to the Zaria Unit Command alongside other valuables estimated at about ₦500,000, scattered at the crash site during rescue and post-crash clearance operations.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday along the Zaria–Funtua Highway near Zaria Academy, involved a Toyota Corolla and a Peugeot 806 carrying nine passengers.

One passenger died at the scene, while eight others sustained varying injuries and were evacuated to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika for medical attention.

In a statement on Monday, FRSC Public Education Officer Felicia Kalu said the Zaria Unit Commander, Chief Route Commander Nasiru Falgore, had formally handed over the recovered cash and valuables to the victims in the presence of their relatives and witnesses.

Commending the officers for their conduct, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed described the act as a clear reflection of the FRSC’s values of honesty, accountability, and service to humanity.

He praised the Zaria operatives for upholding high standards of discipline and transparency, stressing that integrity remains central to the corps’ operations.

The beneficiaries expressed relief and gratitude, noting that the FRSC team not only saved lives through swift rescue efforts but also safeguarded their hard-earned money.

They pledged to promote road safety awareness and responsible driving within their communities.