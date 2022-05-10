FRSC returns impounded vehicles, motorcycles to owners across Benue

Following a court order, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed readiness to return all impounded vehicles and motorcycles to owners, which seized within its premises in Benue State.

The FRSC stated that the development was based on the provisions of its Establishment Act 2007 to obtained the interim order to forfeit all the abandoned accidental vehicles and motorcycles under their care in the state.

According to the road safety agency, residents and owners of the abandoned vehicles are directed to claim their cars or motorcycles or stand risk of forfeiting them.

The agency’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Suleman Mohammed, through a statement released on Tuesday and made available to newsmen, in Makurdi, said that owners of accidental and impounded motorcycles should visit the various formations of the Federal Road Safety Corps to reclaim their vehicles.

According to the statement: “Interested owners of all the abandoned accidental and impounded motorcycles should visit the various formations of the Federal Road Safety Corps where his/her accidental and impounded motorcycle is kept for identification, documentation and reclaiming.

“Attend the Federal High Court to show cause why his accidental or impounded motorcycles or vehicle should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government through the Federal Road Safety Corps”

