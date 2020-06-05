FRSC rejigs formations, redeploys officers for traffic enforcement

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Towards ensuring effective monitoring on major highways nationwide, the Federal Road Safety Corps has approved the redeployment of 119 Officers, of the ranks of Assistant Corps Marshals, Corps Commanders, Deputy Corps Commanders, and other intermediate ranks to enforce traffic laws.

It explained the need to strategically reposition the Officers and the federal agency for optimal performance had necessitated the redeployment and to particularly ensure motorists adhered to safety guidelines issued by the government as the country prepares for resumption of inter-state movement.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said the deployment of the senior officers followed the recent approval of their promotion by the FRSC Board in line with the agency’s commitment to officers’ welfare.

Oyeyemi, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday by the FRSC Chief Route Commander, Media, Sanni Abdullahi, enjoined the senior officers who are expected to report to their new Commands on Friday, 12 June 2020, to remain committed and dedicated to as they implement the agency’s vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

He urged them not to relent in contributing their quota to enhance the safety of lives and properties of all road users as the nation battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The FRSC boss listed the newly redeployed officers to include; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Hyginus Fuomsuk, former ACM , (Federal Operations) who is to take over from ACM Victor Nwokolo who is now Zonal Commanding Officer RS8 Ilorin, as ACM Command Administration and Strategy (CAS) at the national headquarters (RSHQ), ACM AA Nwaka, the outgoing Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), RS8 Ilorin, who is now the ACM in charge of Institutions Coordination, RSHQ, while ACM MK Ismaila formerly the Sector Commander Nasarawa State is now ACM Administration, RSHQ. Others are ACM OF Udoma the outgoing Sector Commander Imo State who is to take over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS9 Enugu.

He added that the newly-promoted Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, still remains in charge of Public Education as ACM Public Education, while ACM Hyginus Omeje who was formerly the Sector Commander, Lagos State is now ACM Federal Operations in the Operations Department at the national headquarters; ACM OC Olalade, former Sector Commander Ogun State is to take over as Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi from ACM Jonas Awgu who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4 Jos Zonal Command. ACM SU Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer retains his position as ACM Procurement while ACM BD Anafa erstwhile Head of Section, Monitoring and Evaluation, RSHQ.is now ACM Monitoring and Evaluation.

Oyeyemi noted that apart from Enugu, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Jos, Bauchi and Abuja Zonal Commands, all other Zonal Commanding Officers remain in their respective areas of authority.

According to him, out of the 37 Sector Commanders, 17 retained their positions while the remaining 20 State Sector commands were affected. Those posted to the affected Sector Commands, he said, include; Corps Commander AT Hassan ,Ondo, CC YD Dio ,Yobe, CC Y Abdullahi , Bauchi , CC EF ,Akinlade Ekiti, CC OI Akporowho , Plateau, CC AO Ogungbemide , Lagos, CC R Ogom, Bayelsa and CC OS Ochi, Akwa Ibom, among others.

Deputy Corps Commanders that were also redeployed include the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer who is now made the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Logistics, FCT Sector Command and the Acting Corps Provost who is now the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Operations in the FCT.