FRSC Recovers 73 stolen vehicles through online portal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against vehicle theft and related crimes, recovering a record 73 stolen vehicles across Nigeria in 2024.

This feat was made possible through the effective use of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) Portal, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance intelligence gathering and combat criminal activities.

The recovered vehicles, intercepted during coordinated intelligence-driven operations, include a wide range of models such as four Toyota Highlanders, 21 Toyota Corollas, 17 Toyota Camrys, six Toyota Siennas, six Lexus 350s, three Lexus ES350s, and other brands like Honda, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, and Qlink motorcycles.

In a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, who commended FRSC personnel for their bravery, professionalism, and dedication, described the achievement as a testament to the Corps’ commitment to national security and the safety of road users.

The Corps Marshal also urged vehicle owners to provide accurate and complete information during vehicle registration, as this is critical for effective intelligence gathering and timely recovery of stolen vehicles. He reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to making Nigerian roads safer and more secure, calling on the public to continue supporting the Corps in its mission.

“He also stated that the Corps will not relent in its efforts to make Nigerian roads safe and secure for all users as he urged members of the public to continue to support the Corps in this quest for safer roads in Nigeria. As the FRSC continues to push the boundaries of excellence in road safety management and crash prevention, Nigerians are assured of a safer and more secured motoring environment,” Shehu stated.