FRSC records 12 motorists death in four months across Akwa-Ibom

Akwa Ibom Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector has reported that 12 persons died in road crashes across the state from January to April 2021.

The Command added that it recorded seven road accidents, where 12 motorists died, while 29 persons were injured between the period under review.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Matthew Olonisaye disclosed this on Monday, while briefing newsmen in Uyo as part of the activities to mark the 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

Referring to the theme of this year’s safety week; “Street for Life.”, Olonisaye attributed that excessive speeding as the major cause of road traffic crashes across the country, he assured that the corps has put in place several measures to ensure reduction of speed-related crashes.

The Sector Commander, however, called for 30km/h speed limits to be the acceptable speed limit for vehicles in built-up areas such as cities, towns, and villages.

“The United Nations Road Safety Week is a biennial global campaign hosted by WHO through the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/60/5 and was first held in 2007,” he said.

Olonisaye called on all road users in the state to maintain discipline and adhere to road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes. “The command recorded seven fatal crashes, 29 were injured and 12, unfortunately, lost their lives in the crashes.”

The sector commander disclosed that the following junctions in the state; Urua Ekpa, Ibiakpan, Ikpe Annang, and Shelter Afrique were prone to road crashes in the state

He, therefore, warned motorists and other road users to be more cautious while approaching those areas to avoid road traffic crashes.

