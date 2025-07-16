FRSC records 72 deaths from Gombe auto crashes in 6months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 72 persons lost their lives in road crashes across Gombe State within the first half of 2025.

The agency explained that the fatalities were recorded from 171 crashes involving a total of 1,156 persons between January and June, underscoring growing concerns over road safety in the state.

A monthly breakdown of the death toll showed that 18 people were killed in January, 12 in February, five in March, 16 in April, five in May, and another 16 in June.

It further noted that out of those involved in the accidents, 641 sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the remaining 443 were fortunate to escape without harm.

Speaking on the development during an interview on Wednesday, the Gombe State Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, revealed that the crashes occurred across different parts of the state within the six-month period under review.

Kaura further disclosed that 234 vehicles were involved in the accidents, including 105 motorcycles and tricycles, which accounted for 44.87 per cent of the total.

He identified the major causes of the crashes as speeding, reckless driving, route violations, and overloading.

Kaura also criticised the poor driving culture in the state, blaming motorists who disregard traffic rules and fail to observe appropriate speed limits.

With the rainy season underway, he urged drivers to exercise extra caution, noting that wet and slippery roads increase the risk of crashes.

Furthermore, he advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, avoid speeding, maintain clear visibility, and reduce night-time driving.