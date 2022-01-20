FRSC records 327 deaths, impounds 11,060 vehicles during yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than 327 people were killed in 600 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) during 2021 Operation Zero Tolerance nationwide between December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

Aside from the fatalities recorded, the traffic control agency also said that 20,845 offenders were apprehended and booked for violating 24,214 different traffic infractions.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that 11,060 vehicles were impounded during the operation zero tolerance and 9,787 confiscations recorded the same period.

Speaking during a news briefing on its 2021 operation zero tolerance special patrol operations on Thursday in Abuja, Oyeyemi noted that the comparative analysis of RTC recorded in 2021 revealed 9 per cent reduction in crash cases.

Oyeyemi noted that the highest number of deaths recorded during the period was along Ilesha-Akure road and Kano-Zaria road calming 20 and 19 persons respectively, adding that within the period under review, 600 RTC were recorded, involving 4,649 people with 327 people killed and 1,916 injured.

“2,406 people were rescued without injuries. A total of seven fatal crashes claiming 82 persons were recorded along seven critical routes across the country.

“A comparative analysis of RTC recorded in the year 2021 and 2020 revealed 9 per cent reduction in crash cases, 3 per cent reduction in the number of people involved. 26 per cent reduction in the number of people killed and 9 per cent reduction in the number of people injured,” he said.

According to him, a comparative analysis of enforcement within the special patrol in 2021 and 2020 indicates 26 per cent increase in road traffic violators.

“32 per cent increase in traffic offenses, 18 per cent increase in the number of vehicles impounded and 35 per cent increase in number of confiscations,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that speed violation as most prevalent was probably the cause of crashes recorded during the 2021 operation Zero. He added that driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, continuous night journey leading to fatigue and dangerous driving were also causes of crashes recorded.

“Wrongful overtaking, tyre violation (worn out and expired) and overloading of vehicles were also attributed to the causes of these crash cases,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps had aligned with recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on reducing fatalities by focusing on the five behavioural key risk factors. This, he said, included speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, motorcycle helmet, seatbelt and child restraint.

The FRSC boss said that the corps performance for 2021 was reviewed with a view to ensuring continual performance-driven activities in 2022.

”The Corps is set out to achieve the following targets and goals for the year: To accomplish 15 per cent in RTC fatality, enhance road safety partnership for innovative intervention and consolidate on road traffic data system for improved road safety policy formulation,” he said.

