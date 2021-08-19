FRSC prosecutes over 1,000 traffic offenders in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the agency arrested and prosecuted no fewer than 1,008 traffic offenders in the month of July, 2021.

The traffic-agency explained that the offenders were arrested during a special intervention patrol to enforcement compliant to traffic laws across the state during the period under review.

The FRSC Kaduna Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, while briefing journalists on Thursday noted that the 1,008 offenders have been prosecuted for committing 1,115 offences.

He explained that the special intervention patrol was to stem traffic law infractions within the metropolis and on highways, and the attendant fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

According to him, the most prevalent offences within this period were seat belt and number plate violations, use of expired or worn-out tyres, speed limit device violation, riding motorcycle without helmet and caution sign violation, among others,” Mohammed said.

The sector commander said that the special intervention patrol was part of strategies put in place by the command to end road crashes within the state.

“Other areas of focus during the intervention special patrols that will be held periodically will include; rickety vehicles, shattered windscreen and driving with one headlight or nonfunctional break lights because of the rainy season.

“This operation will be cascaded from Kaduna to component Unit Commands of Kafanchan, Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sabon Tasha, Kakau, Kachia, Katari, Saminaka, Birnin Yero, Gwantu, Tashan Yari and Pambegua.

“FRSC is committed to achieving set objectives in line with the 2021 Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps,” Mohammed said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

