FRSC prosecutes 262 traffic offenders in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has disclosed that it arrested and prosecuted no fewer than 262 traffic offenders between January and August 2020 in Kaduna State.

As stated, the prosecution was in line with the agency’s commitment to clamping down on all traffic offenders and in its effort to prevent incidents that could lead to preventable accidents.

The Kaduna State FRSC Sector Commander, Hafiz Muhammad, said that seven mobile courts across the state carried out the 262 convictions while 19 others were discharged.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, Muhammad said that 75 out of those arrested were convicted for driving license violation, 48 for overloading; 42 for seat-belt violation, 39 for failure to Install Speed limiting devices in their vehicles, and 30 for driving with shattered windscreens while others were convicted for other offenses.

Muhammad, however, enjoined motorists to avoid speeding, overloading, and drunk driving, adding that passengers should augment the agency’s work by not allowing drivers to overload their vehicles and indulge in overspeeding for safety measures.

He also urged drivers and passengers to comply with the post-COVID-19 safety guidelines as the sector would continue its operation against violators.