FRSC, others impound 25 vehicles contravening traffic laws in Lagos

No fewer than 25 private and commercial vehicles have been impounded by the Lagos Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies for contravening the road traffic law in the state.

Other security agencies involve in the traffic law enforcement were the Lagos Police Command and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The vehicles owners were said to have been arraigned before a Mobile Court sitting at Ojota with various offences from Speed Limit violations, Number plate violation (faded), Vehicle licence violation among others.

The Lagos State FRSC Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday by the command Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi.

Farinloye stated that the enforcement was part of the activities to ensure the road were safe during the Eid celebration across the state.

The Sector Commander, however, promised that such joint enforcement would be sustained to ensure the road remain safer for motorists.

“The joint operation was as a fall out of agreement reached by the Corps and heads of security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties of the motoring public during and after the sallah period,” he said.

He also felicitates with Muslim faithfuls on the successful completions of their fast and wishing them happy Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

Farinloye charged drivers to be safety conscious by avoiding drink driving, speeding and use of phone while driving during the festive season.

