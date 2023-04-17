FRSC, LASTMA partner on accident prevention campaign

In a bid to reduce fatalities often recorded on Lagos roads, the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos Sector Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have agreed to form a Joint Task Force with other professional traffic managers on accident reduction across the state.

The partnership designed to particularly reduce truck-related auto crashes through the taskforce would have other emergency responders like Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASMBUS), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Lagos Fire & Rescue Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This idea behind the initiative was reached during the new Sector Commander for the state, Babatunde Farinloye, a courtesy visit to LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed that the traffic management agency, which is the first responder at any emergency/accident scene across the State, has been rescuing accident victims particularly those involved in truck crashes in collaboration with other emergency responders in the state.

“Sequel to the need to prevent further loss of lives and properties through truck crashes on Ojuelegba bridge, Lastma had deployed trained officers to be disallowing heavy-duty trucks/tankers from plying on top Ojuelegba Bridge by Ikorodu Road”.

He maintained that for fairness, equity and quick dispensation of justice on all traffic violators including truck drivers the Lagos State Mobile will be part of the Lastma, FRSC joint Task Force on Accident Reduction.

According to Oreagba “The love, collaboration, and brotherliness between the two government Agencies will continue in order to ensure the safety of road users for stimulation of growth and development in the State”

The LASTMA boss, however, stated that innocent motorists including other road users who are mostly victims of road accidents would be beneficial from this joint task force.

Earlier in his speech, the new Sector Commander FRSC Lagos, Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye said the FRSC was primarily established to maintain safety on highways across the Country.

Corps Farinloye maintained that FRSC has been collaborating with individual State Traffic Management Agencies in maintaining standard on road safety management across the Country.

According to Farinloye “FRSC and Lastma must work together as a team for Peace, Safety, and prosperity on the highways as this will lead to a paradigm shift from usual way of operation to an exceptional and outstanding way”

He called for more public education and enlightenment on recalcitrant motorists disobeying traffic regulations particularly those driving against traffic (one-way) in Lagos State.

While thanking the management of Lastma for their maximum cooperation with FRSC personnel on traffic management around the construction site by ‘Kara Bridge’ on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Corps Farinloye however advised motorists to have their valid driver’s license whenever they are driving around the State and the Country at large.

In attendance were Lastma Comptroller Bamgbasa Sulaiman, Lastma Comptroller Abdul Azeez, Lastma Comptroller Onabanjo, Lastma Comptroller Akinpelu Ayuba, Lastma Bakare Oki Quarter Master General (QMG), Lastma Director of Operations Mr. Peter Gbejemede, Coammader Oki Emmanuel, Lastma Head of Training Mr. Marcaulay including FRSC Public Affairs Officer Superintendent Road Commander Olabisi Sonusi. Adebayo TaofiqDirector, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of Lastma

