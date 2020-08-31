FRSC issues safety advisory for ember months

In a bid to ensure Nigerians are safe while plying roads across the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued safety advisories to travelers in order to guide commuters during the ember months, saying there was need for Nigerians to be safety conscious.

It explained that the need to ensure that the year 2020 ’ember’ months were unique and crash-free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations necessitated the safety advisories issuance for Nigerians.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the safety advisories was part of the FRSC nationwide end of the year campaigns with the theme; ‘Drive Safe and Stay Safe’, noting that road traffic crashes are avoidable and road crash-free society is possible when best road practices are applied.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Monday by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal cautioned motorists against longheld believes that the end of the year is naturally tragic, saying increase in vehicular movement witnessed during the season made it seems the last four months were different from others.

Oyeyemi said that against popular believes, it was possible to drive without involving in a crash during ember months considered hazardous for motorists, stressing the importance of traffic laws adherence and constant maintenance of vehicles. “With the rapid infrastructural development going on in the rail transportation sector under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, commuters are advised to maximise that alternative means of transportation by patronising the train stations where available, as this will drastically reduce the pressure on the road transportation sector”

“The traveling public must start thinking about transport sharing as early as possible, to reduce pressure on the road as this will further reduce incidences of road traffic crashes. Family and friends are further admonished to plan and travel in phases, so as to avoid cluster of traffic during the ember months. “Families are also enjoined to patronise safe and secure mass transit companies that have been duly certified to operate. This is to make room for redundancy plans in the event of vehicle breakdown,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Oyeyemi maintained that fleet operators must religiously follow all safety precautions, observe preventive measures against the dreaded virus, and comply with every bit of traveling directives already in place.