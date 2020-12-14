FRSC intensifies awareness, precautionary campaigns on COVID-19

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it would be embarking on renewed awareness and precautionary campaigns to ensure the motoring public adopt safety measures to prevent the projected second wave of coronavirus across Nigeria.

To this end, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed Commanding Officers to brace up, be more proactive, and ensure immediate deployment of personnel for aggressive sensitization on the new wave to mitigate its impact on the country and its economy.

Also, he directed safety managers domiciled with fleet operators to ensure strict compliance to all standing directives given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 including provision of running water and hand washing equipments and making available, hand sanitisers both in parks, terminals and in the vehicles.

The measures, he added, have become imperative to arrest the possible spread of the deadly respiratory disease among motorists and other road users in the country.

Through a statement by the FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the awareness campaigns was aimed at ensuring the motoring public observe maximum safety precautionary measures in the face of the recent threat of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Oyeyemi stated that as the Corps commences this year’s end of year special patrol towards the successful Christmas and new year celebrations, the Corps would not relent in its commitment to safer motoring environment.

He assured that Commanding Officers would heighten advocacy and sensitization campaigns in motor parks to bring the message of the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic to the consciousness of road travelers.

According to him, creating understanding and enforcing compliance with the rules is strategic to achieving the required success.

“Oyeyemi further ordered that drivers of vehicles must be made to comply with every directive on physical distancing by carrying only one person at the front and not more than three at the rear seat of the vehicles. While motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations.

“The Corps Marshal advised travelers to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip. He warned all vehicle occupants to always wear their seatbelts, put on their facemasks and ensure that they fill the passenger manifest before the trip commences,” the statement read.

According to him, at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

Oyeyemi further cautions motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify their family and loved ones of the development, and report him or herself for medical examination.

“He also warned against indiscriminate overloading of vehicles, the Corps Marshal enjoined all motorists and road users to drive to stay alive as they continually observe all traffic rules and regulations.

“He cautioned FRSC personnel detailed on enforcement to treat road users with tolerance, civility, empathy as he called on the public to report any noticeable noncompliance by any transporter to the Corps through the Toll Free emergency numbers,”