FRSC impounds 373 vehicles across Kaudana

No fewer than 373 vehicles with expired vehicle documents, old number plates, and without driver’s license have been impounded by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State.

It explained that the vehicles were impounded during a joint operation in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria, adding that the agency would intensify its enforcement operations.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Hafiz Mohammed, noted that 252 vehicles were seized in Kaduna, 41 in Kafanchan and 80 in Zaria.

Mohammed stressed the need for motorists to register their vehicles and acquire new number plates, including other documents to avoid impoundment and other enforcement fines.

“We still have cases of motorists with unregistered vehicle papers, including tricycles and motorcycles still ply our roads and perpetrate crimes unnoticed.

“If a registered vehicle is used to commit, a crime, we can easily trace the person by logging onto our ur database, using addresses of violators.

“The defaulters are given ample time to acquire the new number plates, driver’s license and renew their expired vehicles’ particulars,’’ he said.

Muhammed said that the joint operation would be sustained and thanked stakeholders involved in the exercise for their cooperation.

