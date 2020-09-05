FRSC impounds 368 container-truck for contravening safety measures

As part of measures to end cases of fallen containerised trucks in Lagos, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it has impounded no fewer than 368 trucks for contravening the safety measures put in place by the Federal and State Governments.

The 368 trucks impounded by the law enforcement agency were said to be impounded on Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Apapa-Oshodi expressway where they were found to have contravene safety measures in the state.

Disclosing number of impounded trucks, Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated that the trucks were discovered to have ply the roads without latching their containers in the past two weeks.

In an interview with newsmen in Badagry yesterday, Ogungbemide said that the command had set up three different enforcement interventions to curb the menace of unlatched container trucks on Lagos road.

“Operation Scorpion was set up to check the menace of the unlatched container trucks that are falling in Lagos metropolis. In the first week, the Scorpion 11 arrested 218 trucks but later impounded 208.

“50 of them were presented before the Magistrate at Lagos mobile court. And after we realised that the falling trucks were happening within the metropolis, we started with Scorpion 11, and this will end tomorrow.

“In the past two days, we arrested close to 150, making 368 altogether in two weeks. The signal is already sent that it is no longer business as usual,” the sector commander added.

The sector commander commended sister security agencies for working together with the Badagry Unit of the command to ensure sanity on the highways.