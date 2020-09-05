FRSC impounds 368 container-truck for contravening safety measures

As part of measures to end cases of fallen containerised trucks in Lagos, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it has impounded no fewer than 368 trucks for contravening the safety measures put in place by the Federal and State Governments.
The 368 trucks impounded by the law enforcement agency were said to be impounded on Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Apapa-Oshodi expressway where they were found to have contravene safety measures in the state.
Disclosing number of impounded trucks, Lagos State Sector Commander, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated that the trucks were discovered to have ply the roads without latching their containers in the past two weeks.