FRSC goes after rickety vehicles owners nationwide

As a measure to protect Nigerian commuters, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has concluded plans to take all rickety vehicles off roads and arrests the driver or owners for their safety and the public.

The decision to immediate clampdown on all rickety vehicles across the country was taken after a video of a rickety vehicles plying the highway in Sagamu, Ogun State surfaced online, generating reactions from Nigerians and foreigners.

This development was approved by the Corps Marshall, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, on Thursday at the Corps headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Corps Public Enlightenment Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, the directive was given after the corps’ attention was drawn to a trending video of an old vehicle with mechanical issues plying the expressway in such that the back tyre was off and the vehicle was being controlled by the driver with three worn-out tyres.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshall had ordered the immediate clampdown on the vehicle and the arrest of the owner in line with its responsibility to ensure safety of all road users.

He revealed the registration number of the vehicle as AA07AG in Lagos State, saying that the vehicle was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn-out tyres.

Kazeem noted that the personnel of the agency had been directed to be on the look-out for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria.

He said the operation would be conducted nationwide, adding severe punishment awaited the owner and any one using such vehicles.

