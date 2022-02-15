FRSC goes after motorists using intoxicating drugs, substances

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has begun an exercise to arrest motorists who are found using drugs and other intoxicating substances while driving as part of its measures to prevent road crashes in the state.

Road accidents which have been on the increase necessitated the raid in the state as a result of the reckless of drivers who are mostly under the influence of drugs and other intoxicating substances.

Confirming the charge to news men on Monday in Ota, Ogun, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Umar Ahmed, said that the motive of the exercise was to stem incessant road accidents in the state, adding that it was increasing on a daily basis and this would help to curtail its frequency.

Ahmed explained that officers of the Command would also arrest other motorists found committing offences such as lack of speed limit devices, driving with expired driver’s license, expired tyres and not using seatbelts, among others.

The Sector Commander disclosed that any motorist found wanting with drugs or other drug related substances would be handed to the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution, adding that it would deter others to steer clear of the act.

“Anyone tested with our equipment and found driving under the influence of alcohol or using intoxicating substances would be arrested and handed over to National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.” he said.

Ahmed said that the exercise would continue until the end of the year to ensure that the roads were safer for the public as he cautioned motorists against speeding and wrong overtaking to avoid unnecessary crashes on the roads.

Umar further reiterated the commitment of the corps to ensuring the safety of lives and property and sanity on the roads.

