FRSC goes after motorists driving against traffic, others on Lagos-Ibadan Exp.

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Corps has disclosed plans to go after motorists for driving against traffic and violating rules and regulations along Ibadan-Lagos expressway.

It lamented that the acts of lawlessness being exhibited by drivers who operate along the expressway through the use of one way and driving against traffic is alarming.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide threatened that offending drivers of vehicle impoundment would face prosecution before the mobile court.

The Sector Commander expressed dismay at the level of disregard to traffic rules and regulations by some drivers whose acts cause chaos and plight to other road users.

According to him, the warning is against the backdrop of the recent deterioration of traffic along the axis as a result of impatience of the drivers.

He, through a statement released by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, on Tuesday noted that the Command has been partnering with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure effective traffic management and free flow of traffic along the route such that the ongoing rehabilitation would not lead to additional sufferings by motorists.

Also, he disclosed that with the recent experience in traffic gridlock, the Command has taken a decision to go harder on the route violators by taking drastic measures.

“These would include impoundment of the affected vehicles and prosecution of the offenders.

“Those that are fond of taking one way and driving against traffic by which they cause avoidable gridlock would henceforth be met with stiffer punishment and would be prosecuted before the mobile court while their vehicles would remain impounded to serve as deterrence to others.” he said.

The Sector Commander further appealed to drivers to desist from driving against traffic and endeavour to observe all dedicated road diversions towards preventing unnecessary delays and holdup on the highway.

