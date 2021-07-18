FRSC goes after commercial buses, trucks without speed limiters, others

Following an increase in road crashes across Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered its personnel to impound any commercial vehicle and trucks found operating on the road without a speed limiter installed in it.

FRSC hinted that investigations have shown that 50 percent of the road crashes recorded across the country between January 1st, 2021, and July 17th, 2021, were due to speed violations on the part of the driver.

The Corps also mandated its personnel to intensify checks on drivers’ licenses and ascertain that anyone driving on the road within their Command was truly certified to drive an automobile, saying any vehicle driven by a non-valid license driver should be impounded immediately until corrections are made.

Mandating the road safety personnel to go after vehicles and trucks, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, stated that these would help restore sanity to the nation’s highways.

